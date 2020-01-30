Top-Ranked Bears Run Their Win Streak to 17-Games, with Win Over Iowa State

AMES, Iowa — The Baylor men’s basketball team improved to 7-0 in Big 12 play, with a 67-53 win over Iowa State.

Macio Teague led the way for the Bears with 15 points, one of four Bears in double-figures on the night.

It was just the fifth win in 35 meetings by the road team in this series.

This is Baylor’s best start to conference play since 1958 when they were members of the Southwest Conference, and they started 7-0.

Additionally they also join Kansas as the only Big 12 team that is unbeaten on the road in league play, this year.