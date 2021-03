Baylor’s Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua celebrates after scoring against Hartford during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Friday, March 19, 2021, in Indianapolis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — The top-seeded Baylor Bears punched their ticket to the Sweet 16, after defeating nine seed Wisconsin 76-63. The Badgers opened the game on a 5-0 run, but the Bears responded, and led 20-11 with just over 10 minutes left in the half. Baylor had the momentum heading into the break, leading 42-29.

The Badgers played better in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to regain control of the game. The Bears will play the winner between five seed Villanova, and 13 seed North Texas.