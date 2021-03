Baylor’s Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua celebrates after scoring against Hartford during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Friday, March 19, 2021, in Indianapolis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

WACO, TX — The No. 1 Baylor Bears defeated the No. 16 Hartford Hawks in the first round of the NCAA tournament 79-55.

Baylor trailed mid-way through the first half against the Hawks but used a 17-4 run to close the half and take control of the game.

MaCio Teague led the floor in scoring, putting up 22 points, while Jared Butler led the floor with 9 assists and 5 steals.

The Bears will play the winner between No. 8 North Carolina and No. 9 Wisconsin.