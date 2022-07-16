HENDERSON, TX (FOX 44) — Following his first mini camp with the Chicago Bears, former Baylor standout Trestan Ebner was back in his hometown of Henderson on Saturday to hold a community football camp.

The camp was open for kids from ages five to 13, as he gave back to his community and the kids that look up to him.

“I just think it’s important so they can know that it’s possible, you know what I mean,” Ebner said. “Maybe one day those kids will grow up and help me with these camps. I used to be the same little kid that went to that camp.”

Training camp for the Chicago Bears will begin on July 26th.