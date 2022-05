CHICAGO, IL (FOX 44) — Rookie minicamp came to a close on Sunday for the Chicago Bears, and amongst the players participating was former Baylor Bear Trestan Ebner.

The Bears took Ebner in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft last weekend, and now he hopes he made a lasting impression with the team that drafted him.

“I wanted to just, you know, show them why they drafted me to kind of help them find some confidence in that choice and keep it, you know, leading into camp,” Ebner said.