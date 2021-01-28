Trio Of Baylor Men’s Basketball Players Named to Defensive Player of the Year Watch List

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

ATLANTA – A trio of Baylor men’s basketball players have been named among 15 candidates for the 2021 Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year, as announced on the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s watch list released Thursday.

Davion Mitchell, Mark Vital and Jared Butler made Baylor the nation’s only team with multiple players on the 15-team list. They were joined by Charles Bassey (Western Kentucky), Justin Champagnie (Pittsburgh), Kihei Clark (Virginia), Marcus Garrett (Kansas), Jacob Gilyard (Richmond), Herb Jones (Alabama), DeVante’ Jones (Coastal Carolina), Evan Mobley (USC), Yves Pons (Tennessee), Neemias Queta (Utah State), Aamir Simms (Clemson) and Franz Wagner (Michigan).

Mitchell and Vital were among 10 semifinalists for last year’s Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year award, and Vital advanced as one of four finalists.

The trio of Mitchell, Vital and Butler has combined to help Baylor form the nation’s top defense. The Bears are ranked No. 1 nationally in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency, which accounts for pace of play. BU ranks second nationally in defensive turnover percentage, forcing turnovers on 26.5 percent of their opponents’ possessions. The Bears also rank fourth nationally in steal percentage, creating steals on 13.8 percent of defensive possessions.

Baylor leads the Big 12 Conference in scoring defense, allowing 62.3 points per game in conference play, which is more than four points better than the next closest team. BU also leads the Big 12 in field goal percentage defense (.408), steals (9.9/game), blocked shots (4.25/game) and rebounding margin (+5.13) in conference play.

Mitchell, a junior from Hinesville, Ga., has been referred to as “the nation’s best on-ball defender,” earning the nickname “Off Night” for often forcing the player he’s defending to have what might be called an “off night.” He ranks second in the Big 12 with 2.2 steals per game.

Vital, a senior from Lake Charles, La., has been dubbed “the nation’s most versatile defender” for his ability to effectively guard every position on the floor. He’s known for being able to switch onto the opposing team’s point guard and create a turnover or stand his ground when switching onto a taller forward. His high-energy plays are highlighted on social media as part of a #GoingVital series.

Butler, a junior from Reserve, La., is often called “the nation’s best two-way player.” In addition to being a candidate for numerous National Player of the Year awards, Butler has displayed improved athleticism when wreaking havoc on the defensive end. He leads the Big 12 Conference with 2.3 steals per game, and he has raised that league-leading average to 2.8 steals per game in conference play.

The Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year watch list of 15 candidates will be trimmed to 10 semifinalists on Feb. 25. The list will be further reduced to four finalists on March 12, and the winner will be announced on April 4. Vital and Mitchell both advanced as semifinalists in 2020, and Vital went on to become the first finalist in program history.

Baylor returns to action Saturday when the Bears break from Big 12 play to host Auburn in the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge. The game will tip off at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN from the Ferrell Center. BU then returns to Big 12 action when it travels to Austin to face Texas at 6 p.m. CT Tuesday on ESPN. Follow @BaylorMBB on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates throughout the year.

2021 NAISMITH DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR WATCH LIST

Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky

Jared Butler, Baylor

Justin Champagnie, Pittsburgh

Kihei Clark, Virginia

Marcus Garrett, Kansas

Jacob Gilyard, Richmond

Herb Jones, Alabama

DeVante’ Jones, Coastal Carolina

Davion Mitchell, Baylor

Evan Mobley, USC

Yves Pons, Tennessee

Neemias Queta, Utah State

Aamir Simms, Clemson

Mark Vital, Baylor

Franz Wagner, Michigan

2020-21 BAYLOR MBB HONORS

Jared Butler

Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List

Cousy Award Top 10

Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List (1 of 15)

Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List

NCAA National Player of the Week (Jan. 25)

Naismith Trophy Player of the Week (Jan. 25)

Big 12 Player of the Week (Jan. 25)

Preseason All-America Team (Associated Press)

Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year

Preseason All-Big 12 Team (unanimous)

No. 5 on CBS Sports Top 101 Players in College Basketball

No. 2 on The Athletic’s Top 20 Guards in College Basketball

Davion Mitchell

Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List (1 of 15)

No. 67 on CBS Sports Top 101 Players in College Basketball

No. 10 on The Athletic’s Top 20 Guards in College Basketball

MaCio Teague

Jerry West Award Top 10

Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List

Preseason All-Big 12 honorable mention

No. 24 on CBS Sports Top 101 Players in College Basketball

No. 12 on The Athletic’s Top 20 Wings in College Basketball

Mark Vital

Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List (1 of 15)

Preseason All-Big 12 honorable mention

Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Watch List

No. 71 on CBS Sports Top 101 Players in College Basketball