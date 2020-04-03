Trio of Lady Bears Named to WBCA All American Teams

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association honored Baylor’s Lauren Cox, Te’a Cooper and NaLyssa Smith with its annual All-America team, announced Thursday. Cox was announced as a member of the 10-person All-America Team while Cooper and Smith were among 42 honorable mention selections.

Cox, a senior from Flower Mound, Texas, has also been selected to the Associated Press and John Wooden AwardAll-America team and was a first-team All-American selection by the USBWA.

Her selection to the WBCA All-America team marks the 11th-straight season at least one Lady Bear has made the exclusive team.

Cox is now just the fourth Lady Bear in program history to earn four All-America honors in one season, joining Brittney Griner, Odyssey Sims and Nina Davis as players who swept awards from the AP, USBWA, Wooden Award and WBCA.

She averaged 12.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.7 blocks in 22 games in the shortened 2019-20 season. Cox finished her career with 1,570 points, 982 rebounds, 363 assists and 301 blocks in 131 games played. She was also named Big 12 Player of the Year, All-Big 12 First Team and was selected to the All-Big 12 Defensive Team by both the Big 12 head coaches and the Waco Tribune-Herald.Cox was also named the Texas MVP by Dave Campbell’s Texas Basketball.

Cooper, a graduate transfer from South Carolina, earned her third national postseason award along with honorable mention All-America honors from the Associated Press and the USBWA. She led Baylor in total points with 408 averaging 13.6 per contest while adding 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game. She shot a career-best .415 from beyond the 3-point arc and led the Lady Bears with 56 treys made. Cooper was also named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year by the league’s head coaches and the Waco Tribune-Heraldalong with first-team All-Big 12 honors from both entities.

The honorable mention honor marks the second All-American nod for Smith, who was also an honorable mention pick by the AP. A sophomore from Converse, Texas, she led Baylor in scoring average 14.3 per contest while averaging 8.0 rebounds per game. She ranked 12th in the nation in field goal percentage at a .586 clip, and she led Baylor with 11 double-doubles.