Two More Baylor Men’s Basketball Games Postponed

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Two Baylor men’s basketball games have been postponed due to the Big 12 Conference men’s basketball interruption guidelines, head coach Scott Drew announced Thursday.

The No. 2-ranked Bears were scheduled to host TCU Saturday at the Ferrell Center and play a road game at Oklahoma on Wednesday. The Big 12 Conference will work with the schools to reschedule postponed games at a later date. Fans with tickets to postponed Baylor home games can use those tickets for make-up games when contests are rescheduled.

Baylor is ranked No. 2 nationally after matching the best start in program history with a 17-0 mark, including a 9-0 record in Big 12 Conference play. BU played Tuesday on the road against No. 6 Texas, an 83-69 win to improve the Bears’ record to 10-1 against ranked teams over the last two seasons.

BAYLOR MBB 2020-21 UPDATED HOME SCHEDULE

Dec. 9 – Baylor 83, SFA 52

Dec. 21 – Baylor 99, UAPB 42

Dec. 29 – Baylor 93, Central Arkansas 56

Dec. 30 – Baylor 105, Alcorn State 76

Jan. 6 – Baylor 71, Oklahoma 61

Jan. 18 – Baylor 77, Kansas 69

Jan. 27 – Baylor 107, Kansas State 59

Jan. 30 – Baylor 84, Auburn 72

Feb. 13 – Texas Tech (1 pm)

*Feb. 18 – West Virginia (4 pm)

Feb. 20 – Oklahoma State (3/5 pm)

Feb. 23 – Iowa State (7 pm)

TBD – vs. Texas (rescheduled from Dec. 13)

TBD – vs. TCU (rescheduled from Feb. 6)

* – rescheduled from Jan. 12