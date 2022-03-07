WACO, TX — Baylor senior pitcher Tyler Thomas is the Big 12’s Pitcher of the Week after his stellar performance at Minute Maid Park this past weekend.

On Friday, the lefty was dominant as he went 8.2 innings in the Bears’ 2-1 win over UCLA, while striking out a career high 10.

Since giving up two earned runs in the first inning of the team’s season opener against Maryland, Thomas has given up just one run in his last 19.2 innings on the mound, in the process lowering his ERA to 1.31.

With this honor, he became the first Baylor player to earn the conference’s pitcher of the week award since Cody Bradford did so three times in 2018.