WACO, TX (FOX 44) — On Thursday, Baylor senior pitcher Tyler Thomas was named a finalist for the Senior Class Award.

To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior or graduate student and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

Thomas was on his way to a stellar season, compiling a 2.45 ERA with 51 strikeouts, before it was cut short by a season ending injury that requires Tommy John surgery.