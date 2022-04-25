WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The pitching rotation for the Baylor Baseball team took a major hit on Monday, as the team’s ace Tyler Thomas will miss the rest of the season, as he will have to get Tommy John surgery.

This comes after Thomas pitched just a single inning on Sunday against Texas, while giving up three runs. He also missed his previous start against Kansas after he threw 104 pitches against West Virginia the week before.

Thomas will not finish the season with a 2.46 ERA to go along with 51 strikeouts in 51.1 innings pitched.