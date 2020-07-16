Tyquan Thornton Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor junior wide receiver Tyquan Thornton has been selected to the preseason watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, presented annually to the Football Bowl Subdivision’s top receiver.

Thornton is Baylor’s leading receiver entering 2020 with 45 receptions for 782 yards and five touchdowns a season ago. He was an honorable mention All-Big 12 pick in 2019, and has earned preseason All-Big 12 honors from both Athlon and Phil Steele this summer.

The Miami, Fla. native has played in 27 career games with 13 starts while totaling 1,136 yards on 65 career receptions with eight touchdowns. He set a career high with 11 receptions for 141 yards and a score against Iowa State in 2019. He had 80 or more yards receiving in five games as a sophomore.

The Biletnikoff Award is presented annually to the season’s outstanding college football receiver regardless of position (the award defines receiver as any player who catches a pass; hence, tight ends, slot receivers and backs, inside receivers, wide receivers, split ends, and running backs are eligible).

Corey Coleman became Baylor’s first Biletnikoff Award winner in 2015 after tallying 1,363 yards, 74 receptions and a program-record 20 receiving touchdowns. Coleman was selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.