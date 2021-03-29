UCONN Huskies Hold Off Lady Bears to Advance to The Final Four 69-67

Baylor’s DiJonai Carrington draws a charge on UConn’s Olivia Nelson-Ododa during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the Women’s NCAA tournament Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

SAN ANTONIO — In a battle that lived up to the hype coming in, The Baylor Lady Bears came up just short of the 1-seed, UCONN 69-67.

In a back and forth game, Baylor star Didi Richards went down with an injury late in the 3rd quarter, after which UCONN went on a 20-4 run that saw Baylor go from up nine to down nine. The Lady Bears would battle their way back into it late down by on with just 17 seconds left, but a last second shot by DiJonai Carrington came up short.

With the win, UCONN Advances to their 13th-straight Final Four