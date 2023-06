BROOKLYN, NEW YORK (FOX 44) — Former Baylor standout Keyonte George is heading to Salt Lake City after the Utah Jazz selected him with the 16th pick in the first round of 2023 NBA Draft.

The Big 12 Freshman of the Year came into the Baylor program ranked as the third-ranked player in the 2022 recruiting class out of high school according to ESPN.

During his one-and-done year as a Bear, he averaged 15.3 points per game while helping lead Baylor to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.