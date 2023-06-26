SALT LAKE CITY, UT (FOX 44) — After selecting him with the 16th overall pick on Thursday, the Utah Jazz introduced former Baylor Bear Keyonte George at a Monday press conference.

George is one three Jazz first round draft picks that took part in the intro presser, along with UCF’s Taylor Hendricks and Ohio State’s Brice Sensabaugh.

“It feels like everybody, you know, has a common goal in place. Everybody here is willing to work,” George said. “That’s the first impression I really got, you know, being in the facility, being around all the guys. It’s a great culture.”

At the NBA level, George will look to recreate the success that he had during his lone season in Waco, in which he finished second on the team in both scoring and assists.

“You know, overall, they’re just getting an all around player,” he said. “When the opportunity comes, I’ll be able to fit in and be effective right away. That’s my mindset coming into this, not trying to do too much, just making sure I’m playing winning basketball.”

His career with the Jazz on the court will officially start next month, starting with the Salt Lake City Summer League, which is set to tip off on July 3rd.