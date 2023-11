WACO, TX (FOX 44) — In a program that doesn’t get many ‘firsts’ due to its illustrious history, Ja’Kobe Walter secured the Big 12 Conference’s player of the week award on Monday, becoming the first Baylor freshman in program history to receive the honor.

Walter showed out on the big stage against Auburn to open the season, tying a program record for points in a Baylor debut with 28! He also turned in a team-high 14 points to help the Bears improve to 3-0 with a win over Gardner-Webb.