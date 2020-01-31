Watch All12 Courtside Live: Big 12 race heats up as Baylor remains top dog

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEXSTAR) — This week on All12 Courstside, we’re looking at a Baylor team that continues to get it done as well as a Texas Tech team who got revenge over a very talented West Virginia squad on Wednesday.

Please use the video player above to watch our show live at 7:00 p.m.

Our correspondents around the conference continue to follow the No. 1 Baylor Bears squad that refuses to lose.

Coming off wins in Ames and Gainesville, the Bears look next to rival TCU in Waco. As for TCU, they’re coming off a one-point heartbreaker loss at home.

In Austin, the Longhorns will look to continue their improvement against an undeniably down Iowa State squad. The Cyclones will look to get back in the win column after losing at home to top-ranked Baylor.

With a renewed swagger after a revenge win, Texas Tech will head for a showdown in Lawrence as they look to add another signature win to their resume. The No. 3 Jayhawks are still dealing with the suspension of sophomore forward Silvio De Sousa after his involvement in a bench-clearing brawl, but this hasn’t seemed to slow them down at all.

They are 2-0 since the suspension began. Not to mention, this match up is on their turf.

And rounding out Big 12 weekend action are matchups between Kansas State against No. 12 West Virginia and Oklahoma State against Oklahoma. The Sooners will look to get headed back in the right direction against a dismal Cowboys squad who is winless in Big 12 play. And, the Mountaineers will look to hold on to one of the top three spots in the Big 12 with a win over the Wildcats.