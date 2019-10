WACO, TX - The last time West Virginia played at McLane Stadium, was in 2017, when Charlie Brewer was a freshman. Brewer entered the game with a few seconds left in the third quarter, and led the Bears to scoring 23 points in the fourth quarter, almost sending the game into overtime, but failed to execute the 2 point conversion.

The Bears have some of the same pieces from that game, but they're a completely different team, as they're in the drivers seat of the Big 12, after Oklahoma lost to Kansas State last weekend.