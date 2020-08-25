Weekend Scrimmage Gives Baylor Football a Taste of Game-Like Situations

WACO — The Baylor Bears got their first real taste of game day over the weekend hosting their first scrimmage of the Fall at McLane Stadium.

“It gives the opportunity for players to to play through some things and kind of push the limits,” Head Coach Dave Aranda said. “[You can] work sideline substitution with the ball on our sideline — Keep running out — You guys run in like a hockey change, and so it allows you to do things that are more game-like.”

Aranda also scrimmaged in such a way that it allowed the different sides to have to handle waves of momentum which is hard to replicate during the course of normal practices.

“I think the other thing you can really work on is momentum,” he said. “Saying what’s next when something good happens or something bad happens. And there is a feeling or wave coming over a particular sideline either offense or defense, and you say, ‘hey can we stop this momentum.'”