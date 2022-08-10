WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – There is a membership-based community which allows fans to access Baylor Football athletes like never before – and it’s now live!

People can join the Waco NIL Club to directly and financially support Baylor Football players and get the ultimate fan experience. Membership benefits include an online community to discuss all things related to Baylor Football, digital events where you can meet your favorite players, player-generated content and more.

To join the WNC, simply subscribe by making a monthly commitment to the club. For more information, you can visit waconilclub.com.