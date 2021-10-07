West Virginia’s Defense vs. Baylor’s Offense

WACO, TX — The Mountaineers look to break a two-game losing streak, after falling to Oklahoma and Texas Tech, by a combined six points. West Virginia’s opponents have averaged 88.4 rush yards per game, while passing for an average of 227.4 yards per game.

“There’s some differences just in West Virginia from last year to this last year,” Dave Aranda said. “That there’s probably more individual production at all three levels, D-line linebacker and DBS’s, where now there’s not quite as much, but there’s more team defense with them now. I think I feel they’re probably better coached there. There’s a lot of technique on film, a lot of discipline gap controls on tape. You know, in the run game, they are very disruptive.”