WeWantToPlay Central Texas Athletes Voice Their Desire to Play in 2020

WACO — Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer is set to lead his team on the field in 2020 but in order to get there he took the lead for his team on twitter.

I speak on behalf of myself and our team. We trust our medical staff here at Baylor University, and we believe they are going to put us in the best position possible to be safe. #WeWantToPlay — Charlie Brewer (@CBrewer16) August 10, 2020

Brewer was one of several college football players around the country that tweeted the hashtag #WeWantToPlay

A&M also had several players that were active with the #WeWantToPlay hashtag on sunday night including linebacker Anthony Hines III

No, we won’t sign waivers . But Yes, #WeWantToPlay . & Yes we want a well formulated plan along with the necessary funding to keep us safe while playing in this pandemic ! — Anthony Hines III (@TheAntHines_Era) August 10, 2020

Baylor Head Football Coach Dave Aranda said he wants to be as transparent as possible with the players, coaches and parents.

“We’ve tried to be very transparent and very have encouraged our players to reach out to us with any form of concern or question,” Aranda said. “I think that’s so important and some of them had and I appreciate that I have to imagine that there’s probably some more we’ve had 3 or 4 parent meetings we’ve gotten questions whether it’s about food or just COVID-19 and how we’re keeping everybody safe.”