What To Watch: Men’s, Women’s Regional Finals Start Monday

WOMEN

No. 2 seed Baylor (28-2) vs. No. 1 seed UConn (27-1), River Walk Region final, Alamodome, San Antonio. Tipoff: 7 p.m. EDT on ESPN.

UConn is seeking to extend its NCAA record by making its 13th straight Final Four appearance. … Baylor is the reigning national champion since it won the title in 2019. … The series between these two powers is tied at 4-all, but Baylor won the past two meetings (in January 2019 and January 2020 ). Their scheduled regular-season matchup this year was called off after Baylor coach Kim Mulkey tested positive for COVID-19. … UConn’s Paige Bueckers and Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith are Associated Press All-America first-team selections.

No. 3 seed Arizona (19-5) vs. No. 4 seed Indiana (21-5), Mercado Region final, Alamodome, San Antonio, 9 p.m. on ESPN.

Arizona and Indiana are both in an NCAA regional final for the first time. Indiana reached the Elite Eight in the AIAW tournament back in 1973. … Arizona has Pac-12 Player of the Year Aari McDonald, who scored 31 points in a regional semifinal victory over Texas A&M. …Indiana got this far by beating No. 1 seed North Carolina State in its regional semifinal.