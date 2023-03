WICHITA, KS (FOX 44) — After a successful six season run at Oral Roberts, former Baylor Basketball assistant Paul Mills will take over as the next head coach at Wichita State.

During his time in Tulsa, Mills led the Golden Eagles to a 106-84 record, which included two trips to the NCAA Tournament. Most recently, ORU went 30-5 this past season before losing to Duke in the first round of the Big Dance.

Before taking a job at Oral Roberts, Mills was an assistant on Scott Drew’s staff from 2003-17.