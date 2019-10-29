Wild Weekend Leaves Baylor Alone On Top of the Big 12

WACO, Texas — As Baylor sat idle ahead of their Thursday showdown with West Virginia, their fellow competitors in the Big 12 title race stumbled leaving the Bears alone at the top of the conference.

Baylor players and coaches were able to get a first-hand lesson on what can happen if you don’t play your best regardless of the opponent.

“You can’t play this game looking at the scoreboard,” Rhule said. “You know, you have got to just go play. And I think those messages that we say all the time they were just reinforced by the games that happened this weekend.”

With four under dogs winning on Saturday Rhule said he credits the coaching depth in this conference.

“There’s great, great coaches, he said. “Kansas had a great upset you’d say and Kansas State had a great upset. Well those are two national championship coaches, they’ve both won national championships, they’ve done this before and great teams, to me, get better as a season goes on. And you see those two teams getting better and better and better each and every week and so I think it just says that this is a really tough week, there’s no easy out, there’s no hey, we got that team. You have to show up and play each and every week.”