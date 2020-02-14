Winston Ready for His Role As Baylor Baseball’s Ace

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Baseball team is moving on from some big names in 2019 with some familiar faces ready to make their name, filling those roles in 2020.

One of those guys is junior right-hander Jimmy Winston. Winston takes over the role as the staff ace, a position that was held by Cody Bradford in 2018 and before and injury cost him most of 2019.

“Cody was was awesome to me last year,” Winston said on Thursday. “He obviously didn’t pitch because he got hurt, but he came up to me in between innings and after starts and just explained to me what he saw and what he thought I could work on and that helped me a lot.”

Winston a junior from Houston is relishing his new role as the guy getting the ball to open the season.

“It’s a dream come true,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to pitch in college and having the chance to come here to Baylor — an awesome University — and pitch on a Friday night. It’s awesome.”

Having some experience on the mound entering 2020 is a welcome luxury for Baylor head Coach Steve Rodriguiez.

“Anytime you can have the the older guys in the bullpen especially on the back end is always comforting,” he said. “Then knowing that you have some older guys, possibly in the starting rotation as well, it’s going to be fun.”

Winston will pitch on Friday followed by Paul Dickens on Saturday and Hayden Kettler on Sunday.