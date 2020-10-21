With Football Activities Paused Baylor Football Looked Inward

WACO — While Baylor was forced to shut down in-person activities they made the most of the opportunity to take a hard look at themselves.

“I think sometimes when you’re in the games, and then you even have time off, sometimes there’s a narrative that goes into your head,” Aranda said. “It’s like, let’s get down to what the truth is, let’s get down to what the reality is, and you have to go down to where that is and do the work.”

The Bears did a ton of film work over Zoom that included players meeting with their coaches to do a deep dive on their strengths and weaknesses through two games.

“We had good-bad tapes throughout the week,” Aranda said. “So our players were able to meet off Zoom with our coaches. There would be 10 plays of good and 10 plays of this you can do better. The good would be highlighted by this is how we see you. These are the things you’re really doing well. Then the things that need to improve, there would be an example of an NFL player or a player at Baylor or there’s someone that coach has coached before. Here’s how they’re doing it. This is what we want it to look like, and here’s what you’re doing now. Here’s the drill we’re going to do to help you get there.”

While they weren’t allowed to compete on the field for about a week and a half the Bears tried to control what they could control and just win each day.

“It’s being early to things, it’s dressing the right way to things,” Aranda said. “It’s when you’re in meetings, and you’re taking notes, you’re sitting straight up, you’ve got a pen or pencil and a pad of paper and you’re on it. When we’re in the indoor and we’re having our meetings and you leave to go from a team meeting to a unit meeting, you pick up after yourself so there’s nothing on the ground. You throw stuff away. When we’re on the practice field, you run on and off the practice field. When we’re having walk-throughs, you’re communicating, you own it. Don’t let someone else say something that you already know, let it be known, step out there, be that guy. All of those things add momentum to the day. And when you put little wins like that on top of each other, then you end up getting a bigger one.”

The Bears will look for a victory on the field when they travel to Austin for a 2:30pm Kick on Saturday.