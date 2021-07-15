With Lessons From 2020 in Mind, Baylor Football is Looking Forward to a Fresh Start in 2021

WACO — Thursday was Dave Aranda’s first chance to make the rounds at Big 12 Media Days after the 2020 version was canceled because of COVID-19.

That was just the first of many bumps along the way for Aranda and the Bears in his first season in Waco. Senior Linebacker Terrel Bernard who saw his season end prematurely with a torn labrum and broken shoulder said it felt good to be back at an event like media day.

“Being here it kind of makes everything feel like it’s going back to normal,” he said. “It’s, It was a rough year last year obviously for everybody. Everybody’s excited to get back.”

Aranda said it was a cool experience in Arlington but would not go as far to say it felt like a fresh start because of the fresh wounds from a 2-7 2020 season.

“It’s hard for me to say as a fresh start,” he said. “I’m looking, there’s so many scars from last year that I feel, and I know our team feels as well.”

With a full off season and a new coaching staff in place the Bears are feeling rejuvenated heading into the 2021 season.

“It was difficult,” Bernard said. “Going 2-7 is not fun, but you know we’re on the right path and we know what it takes to win. So I think we’re all taking the right steps to do that.”