With Uncertain Lineups Baylor Football is Constantly Thinking Through Contingency Plans

WACO — The Baylor Bears paused all football activity on Thursday to further evaluate positive tests within their football team.

Baylor has had two games canceled because of COVID-19 and has not had a full compliment of players in either of their games. While it’s unclear if COVID was the cause of those players missing those games, Friday testing means the Bears could find out very late in the week if someone will be unavailable because of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Baylor’s Dave Aranda was asked about coming up with contingency plans with so much uncertainty on who will be available on a daily and weekly basis.

“The majority of guys that are coaches are planners,” Aranda said. “Whether it’s offensively or defensively, the general approach you have, is you have to have that plan A, and you have to have a plan B ready to go. So we talked about that. If we have 10 plays, seven of them are the things that we’re really focused on three of them are the things that we need to go to if we need to go to them. So there is a fair amount of that.”

The Bears are planning to play their October 17th game at home against Oklahoma State as scheduled.