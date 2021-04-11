WVU Avoids the Sweep Against Baylor

Baylor Press Release

By: Zach Rhodes

WACO, Texas – Baylor baseball was unable to complete the series sweep as West Virginia took the 8-4 win on Sunday at Baylor Ballpark. The Bears (21-11, 3-6 Big 12) led early before the Mountaineers (12-14, 4-5 Big 12) came back to secure the victory.

Newcomer Jack Pineda and second-year freshman Jared McKenzie got things started in the first with a single and double to put runners on second and third. Second-year freshman Tre Richardson and fifth-year senior Andy Thomas used back-to-back sacrifice flies to make it 2-0 in favor of the Bears.

Later in the fourth and following two walks, fourth-year junior Davion Downey roped a double to right field to score one and make it 3-0.

West Virginia started its comeback in the fifth, after tying the game up with a three-run shot. The Mountaineers put up another three-spot in the sixth to take control of the game 6-3. WVU continued to put on the pressure by scoring a run apiece in the seventh and eighth innings.

In the home-half of the eighth and down 8-3, McKenzie doubled for the second time and was brought home after an RBI-triple from Richardson to trim the deficit to 8-4. However, West Virginia used impressive defense to slow the Bears and hold on for the win.

Baylor fifth-year senior Hayden Kettler (3-2) was tabbed with the loss, while WVU starter Ben Hampton (3-0) remained undefeated in 2021.

NOTES

• Baylor is now 19-3 at Baylor Ballpark.

• BU finished its home stand at 8-1.

• The Bears are 4-4 in Sunday games.

• McKenzie tied his career-high for the third time in his career with two doubles.

• Richardson hit his second triple of the season and third of his career.