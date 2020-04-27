Baylor’s B. Lynch, J. Williams & R. Matiscik Thrilled for Next Level

WACO, TX – Baylor linebacker Blake Lynch signed a free agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings, joining Baylor teammate James Lynch, who was drafted in the forth round. Lynch finished 2019 with 68 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and 2 interceptions, and is thrilled to have a chance to play for the Vikings.

“I’ve always liked the Vikings,” Blake Lynch said. “Everybody in Gilmer is talking about being a Vikings fan cuz me and Chris are up there, it means everything for me and my community, my family it’s just a blessing it’s something I’ve thought about and dreamed about since I was 13, 14 years old.”

Staying with defense, linebacker Jordan Williams signed a free agent deal with the Atlanta Falcons. Williams is a ballhawk, and was a major staple to Baylor’s defense last season.

“Like a dream come true,” Jordan Williams said. “At the end of the day, I still have a lot of work to do, I don’t get too excited, cuz I know the journey that’s ahead, it’s a new chapter.”

Baylor long snapper Ross Matiscik signed a free agent deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he’s amped to see his teammates play on the next level.

“I’m excited to see what they’ll do,” Ross Matiscik said. “I know they’re gonna kill it, coach Rhule prepared us the best he could, and kind of showed us the way, so I’m excited to see everyone use that at the next level.”