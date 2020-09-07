Baylor’s Bernard Has Strong Admiration for Dave Aranda

WACO, TX – Baylor’s defense is led by junior linebacker Terrel Bernard, who has gotten very close with head coach Dave Aranda. Bernard spoke very highly of him on a zoom press conference, and it speaks volumes of Aranda’s character, how he’s impacted Bernard, in a short time period.

“Since we’ve gotten back, just sitting down, being able to talk defense with him,” Terrel Bernard said. “Being able to go past that and talk about life situations and all the crazy things that are happening right now, I feel like he’s one of the best people I think I’ve ever met in my life.”