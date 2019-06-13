Baylor’s Butler Invited to USA Basketball U19 Training Camp

Baylor Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor men’s basketball rising sophomore guard Jared Butler has been invited to participate in the USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup Team training camp. The camp runs June 15-18 at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Butler is one of 33 invitees who will compete to determine the official 12-member roster for the 2019 USA Basketball U19 World Cup Team, which will be selected by the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team Committee. Finalists for the team will be announced on June 18, and the team will be named prior to its departure for the 2019 FIBA World Cup in Greece on June 24.

The FIBA U19 World Cup will take place June 29-July 7 in Heraklion, Greece. Athletes eligible for the USA Basketball U19 team must be U.S. citizens born on or after Jan. 1, 2000.

Butler is one of nine college sophomores on the training camp roster, joining Reggie Perry (Mississippi State), Kessler Edwards (Pepperdine), Tyrese Haliburton (Iowa State), Kira Lewis Jr. (Alabama), Isaac Likekele (Oklahoma State), Jayden Scrubb (John A. Logan College), Trevion Williams (Purdue) and Bryce Wills (Stanford). Additionally, 11 members of the high school class of 2019 and 13 players in the 2020 high school class will compete at the training camp.

The USA will be led by U19 head coach Bruce Weber (Kansas State), with assistant coaches Mike Hopkins (Washington) and LeVelle Moton (North Carolina Central). Court coaches assisting at training camp will include Rodney Billups (University of Denver), Jeff Britt (Bethel University, Tenn.), Jeff Culver (University of Colorado Colorado Springs), Chris Holtmann (Ohio State University) and Hank Plona (Indian Hills Community College).

Butler can become the seventh player in program history to play for USA Basketball while at Baylor and the first since Cory Jefferson played on the USA Basketball World University Games team in 2013.

A Reserve, La., native, Butler played in all 34 games and averaged 10.2 points per game as a freshman at Baylor in 2018-19, helping the Bears overcome a multitude of injuries to finish fourth in the Big 12 and advance to the NCAA Tournament second round.

Butler was named to the Big 12 Conference All-Newcomer Team and was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection. He joined the starting lineup for the season’s final 20 games, playing at least 22 minutes in each of those contests, and he scored in double-figures 15 times as a starter, including a career-best 31-point effort at Kansas.

Jack Robinson became the first Bear to compete for USA Basketball when he played on the 1948 Olympic Team. Terry Teagle played in the 1979 US Olympic Festival, Michael Williams participated in the 1988 US Olympic Trials, Willie Sublett played in the 1991 US Olympic Festival, Brian Skinner played for USA Basketball in 1995, 1996 and 1997, and Lawrence Roberts played in the 2003 Pan Am Games. Additionally, Aaron Bruce represented his native Australia on its national team in 2005 and 2006.