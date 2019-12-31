Baylor’s Charlie Brewer Well-Rested & Ready for Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS, LA – The Baylor Bears have one more day to prepare for the Georgia Bulldogs’ dominating defense, who rank second in the nation in scoring defense, third in the nation in rush defense, and allow the fewest yards per pass completion.

However, the Bulldogs will be without a few key pieces on defense, while the Bears will be back to full strength on offense. Charlie Brewer was cleared to play last week, after leaving the Big 12 Championship with a head injury. Brewer has had several weeks to get healthy, and feels well-rested, heading into the Sugar Bowl.

“I think for everyone it’s been good,” Charlie Brewer said. “For me personally, I’ve kind of been able to get my feet back under me a little bit and kind of detox, I’ve just got to get my body feeling good.”

