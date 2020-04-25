Baylor’s Clay Johnston Selected by Los Angeles in the 7th Round of the 2020 NFL Draft

WACO, TX – Baylor linebacker Clay Johnston was selected by the Rams with the 234th pick in the 7th round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In four seasons with the Bears, Johnston finished with 237 total tackles and 140 solo tackles, before tearing his ACL in October his senior year. Before the injury, Johnston was leading the Bears with 58 tackles on the season, with 8 tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks. Former Baylor head coach, Matt Rhule, said that Johnston has a game-changing presence on the field, with the ability to make up for blown coverage.