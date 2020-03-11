Baylor’s Culture Grows After Every Win or Loss

WACO, TX – The Bears ended the regular season with a loss to West Virginia in Morgantown, marking their third conference loss of the season. Baylor has not lost two games in a row this season, which is no surprise, since the team has taken two steps forward after every loss.

“We come together in those moments,” Jared Butler said. “After a loss, in the locker room, sharing words of encouragement, where our mindset is, where our mindset should be.”

“Every win every loss, you learn from,” Scott Drew said. “Sometimes you learn more from your losses.”