Baylor’s Dave Aranda Builds Meaningful Relationships Over Zoom

WACO, TX – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Baylor’s first year head coach Dave Aranda, did not have much time to get to know his players in person. However, Aranda has still been able to build relationships with his team. Baylor Athletic Director Mack Rhoades has spent a lot of time talking to Aranda about that process.

“Our conversations have been 2% football and 98% everything else,” Mack Rhoades said. “And it’s really been about connecting with our student athletes, how do we do that in a meaningful way over zoom, and I would say coach Aranda gets it. The X’s and O’s and all of that’s not gonna matter, if we haven’t taken the time to develop those relationships, that’s really been most of it. I think he’s done a tremendous job of coming together, and finding a way to build unity.”