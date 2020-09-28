Baylor’s Jalen Pitre Exemplifies Football Intelligence

Baylor University

WACO, TX – Baylor’s defense had an impressive performance against Kansas, only giving up 14 points. In addition, the Jayhawks converted just 4-of-14 third down attempts. Baylor junior Jalen Pitre tied his single game career high with 7 tackles. Pitre is a single digit player, who’s work ethic has not only impressed his teammates, but Dave Aranda as well.

“There’s an area of football intelligence that comes with knowing spatial relation,” Dave Aranda said. “You own that leverage and you attack and close off the space between you and the ball carrier. So whether you’re working with another defender or let’s say you’re working with the sideline. Jalen has either been taught that already or instinctively has that inside of him.”

