Baylor's Lauren Cox on Doorstep of WNBA

WACO, TX – It’s an exciting week for the Lady Bears, as the WNBA draft will be held on Friday, and Lauren Cox is projected to be an early first-round pick. Cox is a DFW native, and since the Dallas Wings have four draft picks in the top-10, there’s a good chance she could have the best of both worlds, with family and basketball.

“That’s one of the reasons I picked Baylor, to stay close to home,” Lauren Cox said. “So I could see my sisters grow up, so my parents could be at my games.”

If Cox is drafted by the Indiana Fever, she’ll be coached by a Naismith Hall of Famer, Tamika Catchings.

“It’s kind of a win-win situation for me, with the two teams of where I’m supposed to go,” Lauren Cox said. “If I go to Indiana, which is the other team that’s supposedly gonna take me, I’d get to play under a coach that just came off a championship from last year, and under Tamika Catchings, who was just inducted into the Hall of Fame.”

