Baylor’s Liddell and Kaur Named WGCA All-American Scholars

Baylor Press Release
By: David Kaye
WACO, Texas – Baylor women’s golf placed a pair of players on the WGCA All-American Scholar Team, announced Monday by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.
Senior Fiona Liddell and junior Gurleen Kaur were both recognized, extending Baylor’s streak to seven consecutive years with multiple honorees. Liddell is the third player in program history to earn the award in all four seasons, joining Anna Rehnholm (2004-07) and Morgan Chambers (2008-11), while Kaur is a first-time honoree.
With her selection, Kaur became the third player in program history to earn All-America recognition and All-American Scholar honors in the same season, joining Dylan Kim (2014-15) and Laura Lonardi (2015-16).
All told, 21 different Baylor players have now earned 47 total WGCA All-American Scholar honors, with at least one player honored in each of the last 20 seasons. The Bears have earned 21 honors in the last seven seasons after earning 26 awards in the 13 preceding years.
The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics, with a minimum cumulative GPA is 3.50.
Baylor finished the 2019-20 season ranked No. 20 nationally according to Golfstat. The Bears were on track to make their eighth NCAA Tournament appearance in nine seasons under head coach Jay Goble before COVID-19 prematurely ended all spring sports seasons. Follow @BaylorWGolf on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates throughout the season.
Baylor’s WGCA All-American Scholars
2000-01 – Melanie Hagewood
2000-01 – Hanna-Sofia Svenningsson
2001-02 – Tara Bateman
2001-02 – Melanie Hagewood
2001-02 – Hanna-Sofia Svenningsson
2002-03 – Melanie Hagewood
2002-03 – Hanna-Sofia Svenningsson
2003-04 – Meredith Jones
2003-04 – Anna Rehnholm
2004-05 – Meredith Jones
2004-05 – Allison Martin
2004-05 – Anna Rehnholm
2005-06 – Meredith Jones
2005-06 – Allison Martin
2005-06 – Anna Rehnholm
2006-07 – Allison Martin
2006-07 – Anna Rehnholm
2007-08 – Morgan Chambers
2007-08 – Kristen Hendrix
2008-09 – Morgan Chambers
2009-10 – Morgan Chambers
2010-11 – Morgan Chambers
2010-11 – Kaylin Terry
2011-12 – Stani Schiavone
2011-12 – Valerie Sternebeck
2012-13 – Natalia Perez
2013-14 – Maggie Beth Byers
2013-14 – Laura Lonardi
2013-14 – Natalia Perez
2014-15 – Dylan Kim
2014-15 – Laura Lonardi
2014-15 – Giovana Maymon
2015-16 – Maggie Beth Byers
2015-16 – Laura Lonardi
2015-16 – Giovana Maymon
2015-16 – Natalia Perez
2015-16 – Lauren Whyte
2016-17 – Maggie Beth Byers
2016-17 – Dylan Kim
2016-17 – Fiona Liddell
2017-18 – Diane Baillieux
2017-18 – Fiona Liddell
2017-18 – Giovana Maymon
2018-19 – Fiona Liddell
2018-19 – Jordan Shackelford
2019-20 – Fiona Liddell
2019-20 – Gurleen Kaur
2019-20 Season Honors (GolfStat Division I Player Ranking)
Diane Baillieux (No. 185)
Academic All-Big 12, First Team
Elodie Chapelet (No. 23)
All-America, Honorable Mention (WGCA)
All-America, Honorable Mention (Golfweek)
Erica Chiang
Academic All-Big 12, Second Team
Gurleen Kaur (No. 52)
All-America, Honorable Mention (Golfweek)
Augusta National Women’s Amateur Invitee
WGCA All-America Scholar
Academic All-Big 12, First Team
Fiona Liddell (No. 212)
WGCA All-America Scholar
Academic All-Big 12, First Team
Jordan Shackelford
Academic All-Big 12, First Team