Baylor’s Liddell and Kaur Named WGCA All-American Scholars

Baylor Press Release

By: David Kaye

WACO, Texas – Baylor women’s golf placed a pair of players on the WGCA All-American Scholar Team, announced Monday by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.

Senior Fiona Liddell and junior Gurleen Kaur were both recognized, extending Baylor’s streak to seven consecutive years with multiple honorees. Liddell is the third player in program history to earn the award in all four seasons, joining Anna Rehnholm (2004-07) and Morgan Chambers (2008-11), while Kaur is a first-time honoree.

With her selection, Kaur became the third player in program history to earn All-America recognition and All-American Scholar honors in the same season, joining Dylan Kim (2014-15) and Laura Lonardi (2015-16).

All told, 21 different Baylor players have now earned 47 total WGCA All-American Scholar honors, with at least one player honored in each of the last 20 seasons. The Bears have earned 21 honors in the last seven seasons after earning 26 awards in the 13 preceding years.

The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics, with a minimum cumulative GPA is 3.50.

Baylor finished the 2019-20 season ranked No. 20 nationally according to Golfstat. The Bears were on track to make their eighth NCAA Tournament appearance in nine seasons under head coach Jay Goble before COVID-19 prematurely ended all spring sports seasons. Follow @BaylorWGolf on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates throughout the season.

2019-20 Season Honors (GolfStat Division I Player Ranking)

Diane Baillieux (No. 185)

Academic All-Big 12, First Team

Elodie Chapelet (No. 23)

All-America, Honorable Mention (WGCA)

All-America, Honorable Mention (Golfweek)

Erica Chiang

Academic All-Big 12, Second Team

Gurleen Kaur (No. 52)

All-America, Honorable Mention (Golfweek)

Augusta National Women’s Amateur Invitee

WGCA All-America Scholar

Academic All-Big 12, First Team

Fiona Liddell (No. 212)

WGCA All-America Scholar

Academic All-Big 12, First Team

Jordan Shackelford

Academic All-Big 12, First Team