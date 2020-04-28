Baylor’s Matiscik Approaching Opportunity With Jaguars Using a ‘Walk-On’ Mindset

WACO, Texas – Baylor long snapper, Ross Matiscik, signed an NFL free agent deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and his unique football journey will serve him well at the next level. Matiscik started his career at Baylor as a walk-on linebacker, and then earned a scholarship as the Bears long snapper.

“In our district, I grew up with Kyler Murray, he was the MVP of the league,” Ross Matiscik said. “I got defensive player of the league, along with my roommate Sam Tecklenburg, and all of them had like 30 offers, and I didn’t have a single offer DI.”

Instead of getting discouraged, Matiscik used that disappointment to improve his game.

“It kind of humbled me like ‘hey you’re not as good as you think,'” Ross Matiscik said. “And then I decided to walk on at Baylor, and that kind of just installed in me ‘hey whenever you think you’re good you’re not, there’s always room to improve.'”

Matiscik is approaching his opportunity with the Jaguars, using an underdog mindset.

“Going there as if you’re the bottom of the totem pole, which I will be going in,” Ross Matiscik said. “And just work everyday to prove myself, to the team to the staff and organization that I’m here to improve and I’m here to stay for a long time and that only happens through hard work.”