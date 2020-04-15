Baylor’s Nicky Dawson Looks Forward to 2021 Baylor Softball

WACO, TX – Just as the Bears got back on track this season, it was cut short by COVID-19. Baylor’s softball team went from an injury plagued year in 2019, winning only two conference games, to tying the program’s all time win streak record in 2020.

“I think it ended up helping us,” Nicky Dawson said. “Our fight and perseverance, willingness and want to win, so to have that taken, it’s like wow, we did all that, and it was taken from us in a way that we had no control over.”

COVID-19 isn’t the first time Nicky Dawson has battled something out of her control, as she’s legally blind in her right eye.

“I never really thought it would have the impact, that it has had on my career,” Nicky Dawson said. “At the end of the day, as dreadful as it was at times, you know I wouldn’t change anything, I’ve learned a lot of things from that, just being able to get through things, and understand the strength that I have.”

With that strength, Dawson has stayed mentally tough through COVID-19, and is confident the team will continue to ride their trajectory next season.