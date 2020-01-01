Live Now
Countdown to Lone Star NYE Live! fireworks at midnight

Baylor’s Rebirth in the Big East

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, LA – The Baylor fans are out in full force, ahead of tomorrow night’s Sugar bowl showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs. It’s a huge game for the Bears, in a city that prides itself on rebirth, and this Baylor program has a chance to do something similar.

“I knew eventually we were going to get better and better as it went,” John Lovett said. “We did, we went 1-11, 7-6 and now whatever we are, but I just knew every day we were going to get better. That’s our goal.”

“Pretty much the whole country will be watching,” Charlie Brewer said. “So I think it’s huge for our program, our university as a whole, to kind of show the world what Baylor football is.”

https://www.texasprofessionalexteriors.com/

https://www.ctwp.com/

http://www.buzzfile.com/business/Vanduivendyk-Capital-Management-254-772-7311

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Upcoming Events