Baylor’s Rebirth in the Big East

NEW ORLEANS, LA – The Baylor fans are out in full force, ahead of tomorrow night’s Sugar bowl showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs. It’s a huge game for the Bears, in a city that prides itself on rebirth, and this Baylor program has a chance to do something similar.

“I knew eventually we were going to get better and better as it went,” John Lovett said. “We did, we went 1-11, 7-6 and now whatever we are, but I just knew every day we were going to get better. That’s our goal.”

“Pretty much the whole country will be watching,” Charlie Brewer said. “So I think it’s huge for our program, our university as a whole, to kind of show the world what Baylor football is.”

