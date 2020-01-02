Baylor’s Sweet Redemption in Matt Rhule’s Third Season

NEW ORLEANS, LA – It’s hard to imagine that just two years, the Bears had three quarterbacks battling for the starting job, Zach Smith, Anu Solomon and Charlie Brewer. Brewer’s freshman year, he dazzled fans the first opportunity he had, entering the game against West Virginia, leading the Bears to scoring 30 unanswered points.

“I’d probably think you’re crazy if someone says they don’t want to start,” Charlie Brewer said. “So of course I do, and that’s up to coach Rhule, I trust in him 100%.”

Baylor’s defense has improved immensely since 2017, where they ranked ninth in the Big 12, in total defense, rush defense and scoring defense. In 2019, the Bears have one of the best defenses in all of college football.

“For us, where we are ranked gong into the season,” Phil Snow said. “How people perceive us, all those things are really important to our program.”

