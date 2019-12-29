Bears Back to Work in The Big Easy

NEW ORLEANS — Baylor football got back on the practice field on Saturday inside the New Orleans Saints practice facility.

Practicing in the home of the Saints is a nice perk for this team that earned their way to a New-Years Six Bowl game.

“It’s a blessing,” Senior and Louisiana native Henry Black said. “It’s an honor also, just to be able to come to their facility and practice on an NFL field. I feel like that’s a blessing. It’s great to play in New Orleans it’s great to play in this prestigious bowl game.”

The Bears big week began with their arrival in the Big Easy and will have a number of events leading up to the game junior running back Trestan Ebner said this team knows exactly why they’re in New Orleans.

“It’s extremely exciting the playing in this bowl game,” Ebner said. “We definitely feel like we earned right to be here so we just want to try to go out and play our best game. We just try to be grown men about everything, Coach Rhule does a great job of letting us go out and have fun, but when it’s time to play football we play football so when it’s time to practice we go and we know, we know why we’re here.”

The Bears will practice once again in Metairie on Sunday with the remaining practices closed to the media leading up to Wednesday’s game.