Bears Defeat Nebraska 7-2 to Take the Series

Baylor Press Release

By: Rachel Caton

WACO, Texas – The Bears defeated visiting Nebraska 7-2 on Sunday afternoon to take the series 2-1 at Baylor Ballpark.

The Bears (2-1) outhit the Cornhuskers (1-2) 9-8 on the day, with 6 of their seven runs coming with two outs. The Bears also took advantage of Nebraska defensive miscues, an error in the third and a passed ball in the fifth to plate runs.

Freshmen Tre Richardson and Jared McKenzie each had two hits on the day, along with fellow newcomers junior college transfer Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo. McKenzie and Nick Loftin led the way with two RBI apiece.

Nebraska got on the board first, adding one run in the second and one in the third off Baylor starter Hayden Kettler. But that would be all they would generate, as Kettler would put up zeroes in the fourth and fifth to finish off his season debut, followed by 2.1 scoreless from freshman Evan Godwin and 1.2 scoreless from Ryan Leckich.

Down 0-2, the Bears came through in a big way in the bottom of the third inning. After Husker starter Cade Povich had the Bears off-balance through the first two frames, striking out five of the first six batters he faced, Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo connected on the first hit of the day for the Bears, a one-out single. The first run of the day for the Bears then came as the Bears capitalized on a fielding error by the Nebraska third baseman Loftin then came through with a two-run triple to give the Bears the lead, 3-2.

The Bears added one more in the fifth on heads-up base running by Richardson, who came home from third on a passed ball.

In the sixth, the Bears broke open the game, adding three runs on two hits. Richardson delivered a sac fly and McKenzie connected on a two-out single back up the middle to plate the final two runs of the day, giving the Bears a 7-2 lead.

Kettler earned the win to improve to 1-0 on the year, while Nebraska starter Povich took the loss after giving up four unearned runs on seven hits in 4.0 innings of work.

NOTES

Six of the Bears’ seven runs on the day came with two outs.

The Bears are now 37-30-1 all-time against Nebraska.

The Bears are 24-10-1 all-time against the Huskers in Waco.

Head coach Steve Rodriguez is now 3-3 against Nebraska while at BU.

JR INF Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo’s first hit of his Baylor career was the first hit of the day for the Bears. He eventually came around to score the Bears’ first run of the day.

Cardoza Oquendo had his first multi-hit day in a Baylor uniform, going 2-for-3 with 2 runs scored and 1 walk.

RS-SO Kyle Harper earned his first start of the year.

FR Tre Richardson made his second-straight start, hitting leadoff as the designated hitter.

FR CF Jared McKenzie had his third multi-hit game of the weekend, going 2-for-4 with 2 RBI and one run scored.

FR CF Jared McKenzie was 8-for-14 with 3 RBI, 2 doubles, 4 runs scored and 1 walk in his first collegiate series.

JR INF Nick Loftin delivered a two-run triple, his first three-bagger of the year.

CF McKenzie and INF Nick Loftin each had two RBI apiece on the day.

First baseman Chase Whesener boasts a career fielding percentage of 1.000, has yet to make an error in 433 chances over 56 career games.

FR LHP Evan Godwin made his collegiate debut and tossed 2.1 scoreless innings, striking out 2 and walking 2 while scattering 2 hits.

SR LHP Ryan Leckich made his 2020 debut and tossed 1.2 innings of flawless baseball, not allowing a hit or walk. He struck out 2 batters.

Leckich has now appeared in 58 career games, 54 of those out of the bullpen.

Starting pitcher righty Hayden Kettler earned the win in his first outing of the season, allowing two runs on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts.



STAT OF THE DAY

5 – 5 of the Bears’ 7 runs on the day came with two outs.