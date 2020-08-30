Bears Grow Close During Difficult Time

WACO, TX – The Baylor Bears held an intrasquad scrimmage today, after an emotional week with another terrible social injustice incident, where Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back. This comes just a few months after George Floyd was murdered, bringing a lot of pain and hurt back to the surface.

The uproar of emotions shook society to the core, professional athletes took a stand to postpone games across the country, and the Bears are feeling that pain as well. Baylor head coach Dave Aranda was approached by his players about their emotions.

“You could feel throughout the week it build with our team,” Dave Aranda said. “Just the awareness, the pain and the frustration, really what happened in Wisconsin, but also what happened with George Floyd over the summer.”