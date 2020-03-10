Bears Look Forward to Practice Grind Before Big 12 Tournament

WACO, TX – The Bears have a first round bye in the Big 12 Tournament, and then they’ll face the winner between TCU and Kansas State, who play each other Wednesday night. The Bears are looking forward to practice this week, as they’ve been on a long stretch, and haven’t been able to work on their craft, as much as they’d like.

“The good thing is we get to spend a couple days, working on us now,” Scott Drew said. “And we really haven’t had a chance to do that, so hopefully we can improve as a team and get better as well.”

“Iron sharpens iron,” Jared Butler said. “And I think we do a great job of competing in practice, and really getting after each other and making each other better.”