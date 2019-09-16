Bears Offensive Line Improves Every Week

WACO, TX – The Bears entered their bye week sporting a 2-0 record, after blowing out Stephen F. Austin and UTSA at McLane Stadium. Against the Road Runners, Charlie Brewer looked very comfortable on offense, which is a direct result from the Bears offensive line improving from their first game, against the Lumberjacks.

“We were able to get them out of their lanes a little bit,” Matt Rhule said. “And make some big long runs, so I’d say for game two, it was better than game one, and hopefully this next game, we can continue to grow up front.”