Bears Preparing for Black & Blue Battle vs. Hard-Nosed UGA Defense

NEW ORLEANS, LA – The Sugar Bowl will be a defensive battle between Baylor and Georgia, as both teams are two of the best defenses in college football. Both teams have multiple players with aspirations to play in the NFL, and Baylor’s offense is looking forward to the challenge they’ll face in Georgia, to prepare them for the next level.

“I look forward to it because I want to go to the Pros,” John Lovett said. “And when you go to the pros, you’re going to play best on best all the time, so we can start right here.”

“I do look forward to it, I’ve got to block Bravvion Roy every day,” Sam Tecklenburg said. “And he’s a heckuva player. He’s made me so much better, ever since I moved over to offensive line, I’ve pretty much been having to go againt him.”

